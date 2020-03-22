FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The mayor of Fairhope said all city parks, beaches, and the pier will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Sunday.
On Thursday, Mayor Karin Wilson said that the city beaches would remain open after Gov. Ivey ordered other beaches in Alabama closed. At the time, Wilson said the situation at parks, beaches, and the pier would be monitored assessed daily.
In a statement released Sunday, Wilson wrote, "The decision to leave these properties open was made with the intention of keeping a healthy option open for citizens to get fresh air and exercise while also maintaining their distance. Unfortunately, the negative publicity surrounding a recent media post could expose the City to liability."
The mayor said police will close the street at 5 p.m. to help get all traffic out after sunset.
A final decision on the closures will be made at the city council meeting on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.