MOBILE, Ala. --According to Headmaster John Skelton, Faith Academy will no longer be starting school on August 9.

Instead they will be starting on Tuesday, August 31.

According to the letter recently sent out to parents, the push back is due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

The full letter reads as follows:

Dear Parents,

You have heard the news about the recent spike in COVID cases in our area. We have been consulting with a team of local medical professionals about the best course of action. Currently, our hospitals are over capacity. The delta variant is affecting the pediatric population of Mobile in an unprecedented manner. Our Faith family has been greatly impacted--from students to teachers to office personnel. Based upon all of this information, we have made the very difficult decision to postpone the start of school.

We understand that virtual school is a less-effective educational alternative, and our students need to be in classrooms to maximize their learning outcomes. With this in mind, delaying the start of school will serve two purposes: protection for our students and faculty and a better educational experience for our students. Our “Meet and Greet” will be rescheduled to Monday, August 30, 2021. The first full day of school will be Tuesday, August 31. Further adjustments to our calendar will be announced at a later date.

Please understand that this decision was one of the most difficult that we have made in over 50 years of education. We are sure that you will have many questions, and we will continue to communicate decisions concerning extracurricular activities and athletics as they are made. We appreciate your patience as we navigate these concerns, and we covet your prayers in the coming days and weeks.

We are praying for all of you daily, and we are so thankful that you have entrusted us with your precious children.

“The Lord bless you and keep you: the Lord make His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace.” Numbers 6:24-26

In Christ,

John Timothy Skelton, Headmaster