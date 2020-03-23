We are entering week two of our at home learning with our children because of coronavirus. And, we continue our special series, "Committed To Your Family," where we are focused on family time and continued learning. Today, we are headed to space.
NASA has set up a super cool "at home" section of its website for us to use during this time away from school. It's called NASA STEM at home and it's full of activities for all ages on all things space. Click here to check it out.
