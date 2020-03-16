The Carnival Cruise Ship Fantasy has sailed its last voyage at least for a few weeks.
It came back to port in Mobile Monday morning.
Carnival, like other cruise lines, is suspending operations because of COVID-19
Monday morning, the Fantasy returned to Mobile around 7 am, where we understand will stay in port.
People on board that we talked to said there were extra precautions.
Natalie Martin from New Orleans said, "They had people like by the food stations serving condiments and things like that to kind of prevent people, you know, from touching utensils and things like that."
Jessica Baker said, "It was nice. There wasn't as many people on board, so it was, like, you didn't have to wait as much as you would typically have to on something like this."
We also talked to some of the passengers about their thoughts on the virus.
Jennifer Parrugh said, "I'm a nurse, so, as far as this coronavirus, I think its a little more than what it should be right now, so I think they did what they needed to do to keep their crews, our crews safe."
Ashley Recpor said, "I mean you just got to go on with your everyday life. Wash hands, I mean, it ain't nothing to stress about, I don't feel."
Carnival says it expects to resume service April 11th, but, of course, that could change with the progress of the virus.
(0) comments
