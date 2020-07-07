Dr. Anthony Fauci says the slope of the COVID-19 curve in Alabama is concerning, but there's still time to take action.

Fauci spoke in a Facebook presentation Tuesday morning along with U.S. Senator Doug Jones.

Fauci hit on a number of subjects that people in Mobile may be especially interested in: what can we do particularly in Alabama to keep from getting sick, and what may have to happen with schools.

Fauci says the curve in Alabama is still going up and is rather steep.

He said, "But what's alarming is the slope of the curve. When you see a slope that goes up like that, you've got to be careful that you don't get into what's called an exponential phase where, every day, it can even double or more. You're not there yet, so you have an opportunity, a window, to get your arms around this and prevent it from getting worse."

Fauci says the average age of people getting infected today is fifteen years younger than what we saw months ago, and there are multiple examples of young people getting hospitalized, some requiring intensive care.

And he says when it comes to opening schools, some counties might have enough viral activity that they might want to modify scheduling.

Fauci said, "Things like masks at all times, things like alternating morning/ afternoon, decreasing the size and space between desks."

Fauci also says if governors mandate the use of masks when there's an outbreak, that would be important.

He also mentioned bars.

Fauci said, "When you are indoor in a bar, in the crowded situation in a bar, that's a perfect set up for the spread of infection. So, simple things, fundamental things, like masking, distancing, washing hands, closing bars."

Fauci also said the idea that the virus is mutating, and that's why deaths have not increased around the country, has not been proven.

His strongest advice: wear a mask, period.