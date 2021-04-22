The FDA has released a new report about quality issues at a Baltimore plant that caused officials to throw out about 15 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The FDA says it found peeling paint and black and brown residue, as well as poorly trained staff at the Emergent BioSolutions factory.

Officials say this was the facility that was set to produce Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine pending FDA approval.

The FDA also found that Johnson & Johnson's vaccines were contaminated with Astrazeneca's -- another COVID-19 vaccine the facility has been chosen to produce.

The federal agency says none of the distributed Johnson & Johnson shots have come from this factory.