The federal government on Thursday released a treasure trove of information about novel coronavirus cases at American nursing homes – data that until now has been secret in Alabama and many other states.

It is the latest step in a push by the Trump administration for transparency among hard-hit nursing homes. The administration on Monday released aggregate statistics on the state and federal levels.

The new release includes information about individual nursing homes. The website allows users to look up specific facilities, compare states and see the location of various nursing homes with COVID-19 cases.

Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told reporters on a conference call that some 88 percent of the country’s roughly 15,000 nursing homes have reported their data. The rest face fines beginning at $1,000 if they fail to comply after a grace period.

“As you know this sort of national data for nursing homes is unprecedented and constitutes the backbone of a national COVID-19 virus surveillance system,” she said.

FOX10 News has been pushing for precisely this kind of detailed information about coronavirus cases in Alabama nursing homes, but state officials have rebuffed requests for it.

Brandon Farmer, the president of the Alabama Nursing Home Association, argued Thursday the industry has been forthcoming in Alabama.

“Alabama nursing homes have been transparent from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement. “Our members have reported cases to their local county health department and the Alabama Department of Public Health from the start. In May, we began reporting cases to the CDC. Facilities also inform residents and their family representatives and employees of cases in their buildings.”

Nationally, more than 95,000 nursing home residents have contracted the virus, and almost 32,000 have died from it. In Alabama, there have been 1,000 confirmed cases and 335 deaths.

Based on aggregate reporting and the facilities that have volunteered cases, it has been apparent that Mobile County nursing homes have been hit particularly hard. The new data bear that out. Ashland Place Health and Rehabilitation on Tuscaloosa Street in Mobile has the most cases of any facility in the state as of May 31 – 80.

Lynwood Nursing Home also is in the top 10, with 54 confirmed cases. Lynwood ranks second in COVID-19 deaths.

Farmer pointed to federal statistics showing the state has fewer cases per capita than the national average.

“Because we are on the front lines of fighting COVID-19, we expect the number of COVID-19 cases to rise as more tests are administered and the data is added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) system,” he stated. “The Alabama Nursing Home Association hopes this data will be used to prioritize resources for skilled nursing facilities.”

Federal officials highlighted limitations to the data. Not every nursing home has complied with the reporting requirements. As more do, Verma said, infections will rise.

“These numbers are going to move in next couple of weeks,” she said. “There’s a lot of factors.”

Officials pointed to other limitations. The agency rejected data reported by about 3 percent of the nursing homes that did report because of problems with their reports. Officials said there are other potential problems. For instance, they said, it is likley some homes are reporting the total number of cases they have had, while others may report only new cases each week.

That appears to be the case with Crowne Health of Mobile on Navco Road. The facility voluntarily acknowledged an outbreak totaling at least 33 cases. But the report released Thursday includes just three.

Still, the information that is available holds great promise. It allows people to see how many confirmed case and deaths each facility has, as well as suspected cases and deaths. Nursing homes also have to report such information as staffing levels and whether they have a shortage of personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer.

Verma told reporters that the database can serve as an early-warning system if three is a second wave or the coronavirus in the fall.