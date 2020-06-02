Following through on its long-promised push for transparency, the federal government has provided its first look at novel coronavirus cases in nursing homes throughout Alabama and across the nation.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which began requiring long-term care facilities to start reporting COVID-19 cases directly to the agency last month, published a state-by-state breakdown of cases.

The report shows more than 60,000 nursing home residents nationwide have contracted the disease, and almost 26,000 have died. For Alabama, resident cases totaled 789, with deaths at 294.

Seema Verma, the administrator of the federal agency, cast the public reporting as a key step in reopening America.

“The Trump Administration is taking consistent action to protect the vulnerable,” she said in a statement. “While many nursing homes have performed well and demonstrated that it’s entirely possible to keep nursing homes patients safe, we are outlining new instructions for state survey agencies and enforcement actions for nursing homes that are not following federal safety requirements.”

There are serious limitations that make it hard to compare one state to the other. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services noted that there is a lag of up to 21 days before the data make it into the reports.

Compliance so far is far from 100 percent. Nationally, only 54 percent of nursing homes have submitted data to CMS. In Alabama, that percentage was even lower, just 23.2 percent. Federal authorities say they expect accuracy and compliance to improve over time. Nursing homes risk fines if they don’t comply.

Later this week, the agency plans to make public a database that will provide more detailed information. That database, Nursing Home Compare, will have statistics in a “user-friendly format” broken down by state. Officials say it also will be searchable by facility name and downloadable. The agency plans to update the information weekly.

FOX10 News has pushed the Alabama Department of Public Health for that information, but the agency has denied those requests, citing privacy laws. Dr. Scott Harris, the state’s health officer, told FOX10 News on Tuesday that he recognizes the federal government is moving forward.

“We think that’s a great idea. But from our standpoint, we’re certainly willing to identify the number of people who are residents who are infected or who die,” he said. “And we may be able even to do that by county in our larger counties. But not in our smaller counties, and at this time, the law prevents us from identifying individual facilities.”

Alabama Nursing Home Association spokesman John Matson on Tuesday defended the industry’s openness. He said the state’s nursing homes have complied with all legal requirements.

“We want folks to understand nursing homes have been transparent from the beginning,” he said. “From the very beginning of this, we reported to the county health department and the Alabama Department of Public Health, as well as inform the families, the residents and our employees.”

Statistics maintained by the Alabama Department of Public Health show the toll is much more grim than this initial federal release indicates. The latest tally counts 1,031 long-term care employees and 1,695 long-term care residents with the disease, though it should be noted that those numbers include a broader group of facilities than just nursing homes.

Matson said in 60 of the state’s 67 counties, nursing homes now have had coronavirus cases.

In an effort to contain coronavirus cases before they spread widely in nursing homes, the Mobile County Health Department on Tuesday began giving free coronavirus tests to nursing home employees. Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist at the department, said the county currently has 27 long-term care facilities with no cases.

“It takes time. So, we don’t think that we would be able to … do more than one or two, or maybe three (facilities) a day,” she said at her daily briefing. “So, as you can imagine, it will take some time to work through everyone.”

Matson said the industry has done its best to comply with brand-new requirements created on the fly. He said the federal agency wasn’t even ready to begin enrolling nursing homes on time.

“They had to build that from scratch to begin with. And, of course, nursing homes had to learn how to use this from scratch,” he said. “It was something that’s very new to them. And I think the federal government under-estimated what all it would take to get 15,000-plus nursing homes across the country enrolled in a timely manner.”

Added Matson: “The unique challenge is that the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, were not prepared to onboard 15,000-plus nursing homes in two weeks’ time. A lot of work goes into that.”

(FOX10 News anchor Byron Day contributed to this report).