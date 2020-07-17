MOBILE, Alabama (MCHD) -- Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor will join local and state officials to conduct a news conference on Friday. He will discuss hurricane preparedness during the COVID-19 response.
Joining Gaynor will be U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s Chief of Staff Jo Bonner, Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings, City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Mike Evans, and Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood.
Gaynor’s discussion will focus on federal/state/local partnership in preparedness, response, and recovery. Other discussions may include Centers for Disease Control and Prevention messaging on wearing a mask, washing your hands, social distancing, and federal funding devoted to preparedness.
