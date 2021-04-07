The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is going to be reimbursing families of coronavirus victims for funeral expenses.

The agency posted a message on its website about the assistance effort.

According to the posting, FEMA has two billion dollars for reimbursements.

The funds are for individuals and households for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred between January 20 and December 31 of 2020.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Responses and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

To be eligible for COVID-19 funeral assistance, the policy states:

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020 for a death attributed to COVID-19.

If multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should apply under a single application as applicant and co-applicant. FEMA will also consider documentation from other individuals not listed as the applicant and co-applicant who may have incurred funeral expenses as part of the registration for the deceased individual.

An applicant may apply for multiple deceased individuals.

The COVID-19-related death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

This assistance is limited to a maximum financial amount of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application.

Funeral assistance is intended to assist with expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation.

In the coming weeks, a dedicated 800 number will be established to help individuals who apply. In the meantime, potential applicants are encouraged to start gathering the following documentation: