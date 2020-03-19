MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold said the positive test result came back Thursday. It is the 69th confirmed case in Alabama.

The patient is a child who was tested by a pediatrician and is now isolated at home. Dr. Eichold said the child is expected to recover.

The Mobile County Health Department said no other details about the patient can be released due to privacy laws.

The department will be contacting anyone who may have been around the child to determine if they need to be tested.

Most patients with COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness along with fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some have more severe symptoms that require hospitalization. Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to first notify their healthcare provider so that proper precautions can be taken.

As a precaution, it is suggested by ADPH that any gatherings of more than 25 people be postponed or canceled. As with the flu, common cold, or any respiratory illness, it is important that everyone continue to take steps to protect themselves and others by minimizing the risk of disease spread. This includes practicing good hand hygiene, avoiding close contact with sick persons, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

Persons who are 65 years and older and those with health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and other conditions that can weaken the immune system should limit their interactions with any persons who have respiratory symptoms since they are most at risk.