The city of Prichard's first testing site opened today.

Mayor Jimmie Gardner said it's a collaboration between Franklin Primary Health Center, Mobile County Health Department, and the City of Prichard.

He believes opening this location is crucial for testing many people in Prichard, who may not be able to get to testing sites in Mobile.

“As a result of it I think we will have better findings to where we are and what we really need to do in this particular community,” Gardner said.

Gardner believes many in his community may have COVID-19 and don't even know it. He hopes the city can help to "flatten the curve" with testing now available in a more convenient location throughout the week.

“These areas could be a hotspot area too. If you’re not testing, how would you know?” he explained.

Gardner said Prichard is predominantly black. A race, which he said, is being strongly effected by the virus.

The first day open didn't bring large numbers. Gardner said people had been driving up sporadically.

He's strongly urging residents to be tested. For those without insurance, he said it's free of charge. To be tested, you must first be screened over the phone. Call 251-444-1122 for that.

Meantime, Gardner said people are out and about doing other a lot of other things.

“Stay your self at home! I can’t over emphasize that,” Gardner exclaimed.

He said this past weekend wasn't as bad as Easter weekend in terms of crowd gathering. On Easter weekend, a block party had to be broken up. However, Gardner said there's still a lot of irresponsibility.

“There’s still many folks who are not taking it very serious. There have been pop up parties here and there. Gathering block parties and so what it does is suck up the resources of law enforcement who really need to be responding to real needs,” he explained.

The mayor told FOX 10 news some businesses are even violating curfew by staying open past 10 pm.

“That’s one of the problems that we’ve had..when you’ve had even restaurants who believe that they’re essential beyond 10 o’clock, and you’re not. Close your doors and go home," he added.

The testing site is open 5 days a week. The unit is parked at Prichard City Hall.

Call 251-444-1122 if you're experiencing even 1 symptom of COVID-19.