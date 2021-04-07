First-dose of COVID-19 vaccine event to be held in Prichard

The Mobile County Health Department will conduct a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine event on Thursday, April 8 in Prichard.

Officials say the event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mobile Baptist Sunlight Association Auditorium at 809 East Seminary Street. The event is sponsored by Yorktown Missionary Baptist Church.

This will be for the Modera vaccine. This has been cleared for anyone 18 and older. The event will be on a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.