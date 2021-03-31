MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department is continuing a series of first-dose vaccine clinics at the Alabama Cruise Terminal in downtown Mobile this week.

Pfizer vaccines will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

The hours are a little different each day. Today, the hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Thursday, vaccines will be administered noon to 8 p.m., and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointments are necessary.