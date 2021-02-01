SEMMES, Ala (WALA) -- 400 people who are 65 plus or frontline workers can get vaccinated at the Semmes Mobile County Health Department location on Tuesday.

The first people started lining up around 5 pm.

Some people say they are willing to wait in long lines for a dose.

“I plan to get here as early as I can,” said Marsa McNiel.

McNiel lives down the street from the Mobile County Health Department Semmes location. She is not waiting overnight, but she will be in line well before vaccinations start tomorrow morning at 9 AM for the one day only event.

“I am very excited and I’m very surprised that they’re offering it in a small area such as this, but at the same time I’m grateful,” she said.

The Mobile County Health Department is offering 400 doses during Tuesday’s vaccination clinic in Semmes.

It is part of an effort by county officials to reach more rural areas.

“I was hoping for a larger amount of doses to be available, but we’ll have other opportunities,” McNiel said.

Those opportunities may be limited if you want to receive a dose from the Mobile County Health Department.

Dr. Rendi Murphree says going forward they will be receiving a smaller supply, about 400 first doses a week.

She says the Alabama Department of Public Health is going to be giving more vaccine to places like doctors’ offices and pharmacies.

“It’s a little frustrating,” she said. “We’d like to be able to give more vaccine, but we’re all in this same reality where this not enough vaccine supply to go around.”

Back in Semmes, the vaccination clinic will allow those 65 plus and frontline workers to get a shot.

McNiel hopes she can get her first dose on Tuesday.

“I think it’s important we all get vaccinated for this so that we can get back to somewhat normalcy,” she said.

To access this clinic, you will need to use Nursery Road. Wulff Road will be closed in the area during the event. It is first come first served.

Address: 3810 Wulff Rd., Semmes