MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With the more aggressive Delta variant on the rise, area hospitals are once again stretched to their limits. Mobile Fire-Rescue is starting to feel the impacts.

"We certainly have responded to every call... We just may have had to change the resources we send there," said Chief Jeremy Lami, Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Chief Lami says while paramedics have been able to respond to every call -- getting a patient in the hospital right away is no guarantee.

"So that can take as quick as sometimes 30 minutes... In other instances we've seen it take 2 hours or more. And what that does is create a bottleneck. So the calls do not stop...Yet the number of patients a hospital can intake starts to go down," said Chief Lami.

"And yesterday there were 466 people in the hospital with COVID-19," said Dr. Rendi Murphree, Mobile County Health Department.

Dr. Murphree also acknowledging the problem in Wednesday's health briefing.

"I don't know how much our health system can take. We are hearing of gurneys lining the corridors... of ambulances being full waiting to offload people... Folks who need emergency care and ambulance transport, not being able to get that," said Dr. Murphree.

According to the Mobile County Health Department 97% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. As they urge people to get the shot -- hospitals continue to try and keep their head above water.

In the meantime -- Chief Lami is urging people to consider their options.

"If it is something you feel like you can visit your doctor or urgent care facility -- often times they will perform an assessment there and tell you whether or not you need to go to the hospital. So that's probably somewhere you should start and begin. But we are always here... We are always available. And so if someone calls 911 and says it's an emergency -- we respond," said Chief Lami.