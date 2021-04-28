Flight bookings surged during March as more people were getting vaccinated.
Data from Adobe shows bookings grew 111 percent throughout the month compared to the weeks leading up to the vaccine rollout.
Bookings spiked in March when compared to the first two months of 2021 -- 60 percent higher than in February and nearly 80 percent higher than in January.
Consumers are also gaining confidence in committing to future trips and are booking flights nearly a month in advance.
