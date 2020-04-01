The Flora-Bama said its annual Interstate Mullet Toss has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was scheduled for April 24 to April 26.
The Flora-Bama said details about a new date will be announced later.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order Wed…
JACKSON, Miss. (WALA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a statewide stay-at-home ord…
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he will issue a statewide sh…
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says jazz legend Ellis Marsalis has died.
FOX10 News is learning new details about those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mobi…
A model unveiled Tuesday by the White House sent shockwaves through the public.
The Flora-Bama said its annual Interstate Mullet Toss has been postponed due to the coronavi…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Less than twelve hours after passing the grim milestone of 1,000 conf…
Prodisee Pantry moved its humanitarian efforts to south Baldwin County Wednesday, April 1, 2…
Some very important information for owners of small businesses in the Mobile area who've bee…
Less than a week ago, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey reaffirmed her measured approach to the novel co…
FOX10 News is committed to updating you on COVID-19 screening sites in the community.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber released the latest inform…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department released more details about the f…
If you're a Costco member, here's a heads up: Costco will allow no more than two people to e…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — The Mobile County Health Department on Wednesday reported the death of…
With the beaches closed, many are headed to Gulf State Park Pier to fish.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff warned Wednesday that the state…
Several supermarkets across the country will close their doors on Easter Sunday to give thei…
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to prepare t…
