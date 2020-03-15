The Florida Department of Health has announced 39 new positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Earlier today, the Florida Department of Health confirmed the death of a 77-year old male in Lee County who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis sent a letter to Health and Human Services requesting the release of 61 Florida residents from Georgia, many of whom are elderly, who were previously aboard the Grand Princess voyage outside of California.
