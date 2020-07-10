TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day.
Test results for more than 95,300 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Thursday, July 9. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are:
• 11,433 new positive COVID-19 cases (11,343 Florida residents and 90 non-Florida residents)
• 93 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19
On July 9, 12.75 percent of new cases tested positive.
There are a total of 244,151 Florida cases with 4,102 deaths related to COVID-19.
Since July 9, the deaths of ninety-three Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Clay, Collier, Dade, Escambia, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Levy, Marion, Martin, Orange, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, St. Johns, St. Lucie and Volusia counties.
Florida long-term care facility data:
• The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here.
• The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here, which is updated weekly.
• To date, 2,055 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. --According to the most recent update on his condition, Father Paul Zoghby's …
For months, amid the worst pandemic in a century, President Donald Trump insisted all was we…
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s elections chief said Friday that he is telling local offic…
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more compreh…
A Florida woman, separated from her beloved husband for 114 days, accepted a dishwashing job…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Novel coronavirus deaths have fallen to levels not seen March, while i…
Another record-setting day of Covid-19 cases across the US again put a blistering spotlight …
Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 3.2 million with more tha…
Several clinical trials testing the safety and effectiveness of potential vaccine candidates…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – New cases of the novel coronavirus set fresh records this week nationa…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.