TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day.

Test results for more than 95,300 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Thursday, July 9. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are:

• 11,433 new positive COVID-19 cases (11,343 Florida residents and 90 non-Florida residents)

• 93 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19

On July 9, 12.75 percent of new cases tested positive.

There are a total of 244,151 Florida cases with 4,102 deaths related to COVID-19.

Since July 9, the deaths of ninety-three Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Clay, Collier, Dade, Escambia, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Levy, Marion, Martin, Orange, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, St. Johns, St. Lucie and Volusia counties.

Florida long-term care facility data:

• The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here.

• The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here, which is updated weekly.

• To date, 2,055 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died.