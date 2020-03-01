TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency after two residents tested "presumptively positive" for coronavirus.
Both patients are adults with one a resident of Hillsborough County and the other a resident of Manatee County. Those counties are in the Tampa Bay area.
The Florida Department of Health said both individuals are isolated and being appropriately cared for. According to the state, the CDC is working to confirm the test results for both patients.
In a statement, Gov. DeSantis said he is directing a statewide protocol response for the virus, also known as COVID-19.
The health department tweeted, "Florida’s public health system is well prepared to handle #COVID19. Our health care professionals throughout the state are implementing the appropriate protocols and are ready to respond."
