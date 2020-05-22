Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a COVID-19 update briefing.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday said he has deemed churches and other hou…
Hard-hit nursing homes will get a large infusion of cash to battle the novel coronavirus, th…
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- An employee of Prichard Public Works has tested positive for COVID-…
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers says it will begin testing all eligible blood donors for C…
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s unemployment rate jumped to 12.9% in April during the econ…
Foley Mayor John Koniar announced that with the additional guidance from Gov. Kay Ivey given…
It's nearly summer, and it's getting balmier by the day. You could splay out on the beach or…
Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 1.6 million with more tha…
Gambling is back in Biloxi. 11 of the 12 coast casinos have reopened their doors and people …
