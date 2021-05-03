Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order moving to suspend all remaining COVID-19 emergencies across his state.

That includes ending mask mandates, limitations on business operations and the shuttering of schools.

The governor also issued an executive order to enact some provisions of the new law more quickly.

DeSantis says it's time for the people of his state to have the freedom to decide what works best for them.

Some mayors in Florida are criticizing the move as a "power grab."

The law, which goes into effect July 1, also includes a ban on so-called "vaccine passports."