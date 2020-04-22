FL Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference regarding COVID-19 in Tallahassee. Expected to begin at 3 p.m.
FOX10 News Now Livestream. This live stream will stream breaking news, weather updates and events from local and national news sources.
The owner of a Mobile barber shop defied COVID closing regulations and opened Tuesday and We…
Mobile City and County officials answered questions about COVID-19 after a meeting of a spec…
It's been a while since we've heard about it, but the future of a new Mobile River Bridge ca…
Two cats in New York have been infected with the novel coronavirus, federal officials announ…
President Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing for April 22…
At least 19 people in Wisconsin who said they voted in-person or worked the polls for the st…
There are currently coronavirus cases on 26 US Navy warships, and another 14 have been hit b…
FL Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference regarding COVID-19 in Tallahassee. Exp…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.