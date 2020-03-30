TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- To keep Florida residents and visitors safe, informed and aware about the status of the virus, the Florida Department of Health has launched a COVID-19 dashboard that will be updated twice daily. Today, as of 11 a.m., there are 5,473 total Florida cases.

While Florida’s testing has increased over the past week, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 10 percent. Of the 7,755 tests performed on March 29, there were 1,018 positive results, or 13 percent.

Three people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in DeSoto, Okaloosa and Palm Beach counties.

New Florida cases include:

523 additional positive COVID-19 cases (508 Florida residents and 15 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.

There are currently 5,276 positive cases in Florida residents and 197 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. The state says this partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner.