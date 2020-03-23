Monday, as of 11 a.m., there are 1,171 total Florida cases of COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health.
One person has died who tested positive for COVID-19 in Palm Beach County.
New Florida cases include:
- 164 additional positive COVID-19 cases (159 Florida residents and 5 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.
- There are currently 1,096 positive cases in Florida residents and 75 positive cases in non-Florida residents.
Health officials say Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner, according to the state health department.
More information can be found here.
