ORLANDO, Fla. -- Three Florida theme parks are loosening mask mandates for fully vaccinated visitors.
Disney World and Universal Studios won't require masks in most outdoor areas.
Both Universal and Disney will still require masks on rides and ride lines, indoor areas like restaurants, at attractions and on transportation.
SeaWorld says fully vaccinated guests will not have to wear masks at the park, and they don't need to prove they were vaccinated.
Masks still need to be worn at discovery cove area.
