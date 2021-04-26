The state of Florida wants to see the cruise line industry get back to normal

State officials have filed a request in federal court for an immediate end to the sailing restrictions that were imposed by the CDC because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's the Sunshine State's latest effort to re-start the cruise line business.

The state says the no-sail order would do lasting damage to Florida's economy if it remains in place.

Under the CDC's Framework for Conditional Sailing, cruise lines cannot operate unless they adhere to strict requirements outlined by the federal government.

Florida officials say this will cost their state millions, if not billions, of dollars.