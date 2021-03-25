COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Florida will be expanded beginning April 5 to anyone 18 and older, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.

But even sooner than that, on Monday, March 29, the eligibility requirement for getting the vaccine will drop from age 50 to 40, according to a news release Thursday from the governor's office.

The age requirement already dropped from 60 to 50 this week.

"We have now vaccinated over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in the state," DeSantis said for the announcement. "We have also made great progress on those age 60 to 64 and those age 50 and older."

People interested in getting the vaccine are encouraged to pre-register at www.myvaccine.fl.gov.