Friday, March 20, 2020 was the first full day restaurants in Baldwin County could not open their dining rooms to customers. Many were offering take-out and delivery services in an effort to keep employees working and their doors open. Foley Main Street organization is challenging businesses there to support the local eateries by ordering to-go plates for their employees.
Riviera Utilities in Foley put in lunch orders for 25 employees. They plan to continue to do so and are hoping others will follow suit. Foley Main Street is calling it the No Bucket Lunch Challenge and hope it will help businesses hang on.
“We’re now offering free delivery and take-out for both lunch and dinner,” said Oui Oui Paris owner, Dianne Cartmell.
“Probably going to implement over the weekend online payment and ordering system,” Portabella’s Restaurant owner, Chuck Brasher said.
Restaurants in Foley are trying to adapt to the unprecedented challenge. What would normally be busy lunchtime dining rooms were eerily empty Friday. Oui Oui Paris is hoping that offering a discount for those picking up orders will help motivate sales.
“We do offer a twenty percent discount on their order should they come to the restaurant and pick up their order themselves,” Cartmell explained.
Take out business at Portabella’s was keeping the limited staff busy, but only offered a fraction of a normal day’s sales. Owner, Chuck Brasher said he’s anxious but hopeful he’ll pull through the hard weeks ahead.
It’s going to take everyone in the community to support one another whether it’s a pizza place or the local, electric wiring department,” Brasher said. “We’re all going to suffer it seems to be.”
On the bright side, Yabba’s Wacky Snack Shack was busier than most thanks to a big lunch order from Riviera Utilities. In an effort to help out local businesses, Riviera’s Sherry Sullivan went to Foley Main Street with the idea and together they came up with the No Bucket Lunch Challenge.
“We’re just so happy to be able to do this to support our local businesses and we would challenge any of these essential services that have to work to support their local businesses and to order lunches in bulk every day to go, whether the employers are paying for them or the employees are paying for them,” Sullivan said.
“If we lose our small businesses, then those employees lose their jobs, so we have…I’m challenging every business that’s stable, every person that can afford to go out and buy lunches,” Darrelyn Dunmore with Foley Main Street said. “Support your retailers, your mom and pop shops and your restaurants.”
Alabama Governor, Kay Ivy has ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms to customers through at least April 5, 2020.
