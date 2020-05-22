Foley Mayor John Koniar announced that with the additional guidance from Gov. Kay Ivey given on Thursday, more city services will be open to the public.

On Friday, the city listed the following as reopening:

The Holmes Medical Museum and the Foley Railroad Museum will open on Saturday, following 50% occupancy and social distancing guidelines.

Rides on Foley’s event train around Heritage Park will resume on May 30.

Foley’s Model Train Exhibit and Senior Center will reopen when safety modifications are completed at both locations.

The Foley Kids’ Park will open at 5 p.m. on Friday. All visitors are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines.

Foley pools, including the ones at Max Griffin Park and Aaronville Park, will open on June 8, with a 50-person maximum occupancy.

The recreation department’s outdoor fields -- baseball/softball/soccer/multipurpose fields -- are slated to open June 15, with spectator social distancing.

Foley’s Sports Tourism Event Center will open on June 20 for tournament competition with 50% occupancy and social distancing for spectators.

Civic center bookings will begin May 26, with users adhering to social distancing and 50% occupancy. Each event will be reviewed by staff to ensure that the event lends itself to these constraints.

The Foley City Council will continue to meet in the civic center with a combined work session/council meeting for the next few meetings. Council will address going back to the former schedule for separate work sessions and council meetings based upon virus statistics at that time.