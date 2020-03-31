FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - According to officials, Foley is operating with essential-only activities as of Tuesday, March 31, in accordance with Governor Kay Ivey’s guidelines issued on March 28 that non-essential activities and businesses be closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This affects Foley’s recycle program, which is temporarily suspended. Although inconvenient for residents, officials say Foley’s recycle service is picked up manually, which presented a potential point of transmission that had to be addressed immediately.

For now, residents are encouraged to place recyclables in the regular green trash bins until the city is able to restart the recycle program. Residents should not use the blue bins for regular garbage. Also, bags of garbage placed beside or on top of the green bins will prevent the can from being emptied by the automated truck.

Residents are reminded to have the green garbage bins out by 6 a.m. on their scheduled day. Yard debris and bulk item pickup will continue, as it is automated. Residents are asked to be patient as many across the city are cleaning yards and the amount of debris to be picked up is very large at this time.