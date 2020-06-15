A big helping hand for the needy in Mobile Monday during a time when many people are unemployed because of COVID-19.

Another big food distribution in the city Monday morning.

A big crowd turned out at Hank Aaron Stadium for a food distribution event sponsored by Feeding the Gulf Coast, the Community Foundation of South Alabama, and the Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group.

The distribution was held drive-through style to minimize contact for both clients and workers.

People received a mixture of fresh produce and dry goods thanks to donations provided by the Community Foundation.

Cyndy Baggett, Vice President of Marketing with Feeding the Gulf Coast said, "We had 750 people who were able to go on and sign up in advance, and then we have a wait list for anyone who wasn't able to meet that first 750, and we'll continue to serve until we have given all the food away today."

And officials with the Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group say people came early, too.

John Hilliard said, "I got here about 6:30 to open the gates, and I would say a couple of the people had gotten up here about at least about 4:30 and I had to make two lines because they were already going back to the stop sign at Satchel Paige."

This is the second of several distributions provided by the Community Foundation of South Alabama’s Mobile Area Disaster Relief Fund that will be held over the summer months.

If you missed Monday's distribution and want to know where future distributions will be, here is a link to the Feeding the Gulf Coast website:

https://www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/find-help