MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Foosackly's who is known for its world-class chicken fingers and cheeky promotions has donated $10,000 to the Downtown Strong Small Business Impact Fund.

Officials say the fund was created by the Downtown Mobile Alliance (DMA) to provide grants to downtown businesses impacted by the COVID-19 closures and social distancing requirements. The contribution will allow the Alliance to expand its Downtown Strong Mini-Grant program which is available to small downtown businesses able to raise $1,000 through a GoFundMe campaign.

“While not large, these grants will allow businesses to cover some of the payroll and overhead costs that continue even when those businesses are closed or limited to customers,” said Elizabeth P. Stevens, President and CEO of the Downtown Mobile Alliance.” “Our goal is to help keep these ground level enterprises afloat so that downtown is as lively and dynamic a place as before the orders limiting business operations. This donation from Foosackly’s will help us accomplish it.”

“While we don’t have a location in downtown Mobile, we do recognize the importance of a strong downtown to our area and we are thankful to have an opportunity to contribute to this outstanding program,” said Will Fusaiotti, founder and CEO of foosackly’s. “We hope that our donation, as well as the donation of others who have stepped up during this tough time, will help to get those impacted downtown businesses up and running in the very near future.”

The Downtown Strong Mini-Grant program is available for businesses and non-profits within the Henry Aaron Loop. The deadline for applying is mid-May. Applications and details of the program may be found on the DMA website: http://www.downtownmobile.org/uploads/pdf/DowntownStrongGrantProgramApplication.pdf