SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Foosackly's reports it has temporarily closed its Saraland restaurant after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The fast food company says it took the action Wednesday after the crew member tested positive.

The company said it immediately notified and received guidance from state health officials.

Foosackly's is working with Greater Mobile Urgent Care to set up testing for other crew members.

The company also has hired E-3 Environmental to perform professional cleaning and sanitizing of the Saraland location.

The company stated, "The health and well-being of our community and the members of our foo crew is our top priority, and we look forward to reopening our restaurant in Saraland as soon as we feel it is safe to do so."