SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Foosackly's reports it has temporarily closed its Saraland restaurant after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The fast food company says it took the action Wednesday after the crew member tested positive.
The company said it immediately notified and received guidance from state health officials.
Foosackly's is working with Greater Mobile Urgent Care to set up testing for other crew members.
The company also has hired E-3 Environmental to perform professional cleaning and sanitizing of the Saraland location.
The company stated, "The health and well-being of our community and the members of our foo crew is our top priority, and we look forward to reopening our restaurant in Saraland as soon as we feel it is safe to do so."
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Foosackly's reports it has temporarily closed its Saraland restaura…
Governor Ron DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gi…
Officials with the Greater Gulf State Fair says the annual event is scheduled to still take …
NY Mayor de Blasio holds his daily COVID-19 update presser
Millions of Americans are relying on unemployment benefits for their livelihoods after losin…
An outbreak of COVID-19 has sickened several workers at a Maruchan ramen noodle factory in V…
Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 1.4 million with more tha…
Parents, hospitals and clinics should expect to see more cases of a mystifying condition tha…
United Way of Southwest Alabama's 2-1-1 support hotline has been flooded with calls -- many …
Remember when the coronavirus first hit--to treat symptoms of fever and muscle aches people …
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.