MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An Alabama native and former FOX 10 News employee is pleading for people to get vaccinated after his father died from COVID and his mother is still fighting for her life.

As Alabama remains last when it comes to people getting the vaccine -- Robbie Byrd says he feels like there is a lot of misinformation out there and says had his parents taken the vaccine -- this could have been prevented.

In their mid-50s Vince and Beverly Byrd were looking forward to retirement and moving to Mexico Beach, Florida.

"So it was kind of like their life-long dream... They were going to move to the beach," said Robbie. "I imagine my mom was going to sit on the front porch and paint -- she's an artist and I figured my dad would just do whatever he wanted to."

Robbie admits he's been estranged from his parents for several years, but recalls better times.

"That was a really good day," said Robbie -- talking about a picture of his parents and family at the beach.

His parents -- who live in Mineola, Alabama -- got sick over the weekend. Both were put on ventilators -- Beverly at UAB Hospital and Vince at Monroe County Hospital in Monroeville.

"I was so focused on my mom's health -- she was very ill. He was stable when I last heard... It was such a huge shock he had taken such a drastic turn. They told us yesterday morning that it was not good... And that he was likely going to pass away," said Robbie.

Robbie -- who now lives in Austin -- tried speaking with his dad one last time.

"I had to call the nurses station... And it was very frantic, you could tell there was a lot going on... And I said I need you to tell him that I love him... And she said she would," said Robbie.

Robbie says his parents were not vaccinated. With his mom still on a ventilator -- he's hoping their story will encourage others to take the vaccine.

"This is a miracle... If you believe in God -- this is a miracle from God. Take the shot! There's no reason not to... This could have been prevented," said Robbie.

While he says things are strained between him and his family, he hopes he gets the chance to work on their relationship before its too late.

"If I can speak to anybody directly -- it's to them. Please get vaccinated. Despite how the past few years have gone... I still love you. And I may not be happy with you... But I don't want you to die," said Robbie.

Robbie says although he's been vaccinated -- he has an underlying lung condition, which likely will prevent him from attending his dad's funeral. He says with the numbers here in Alabama - it's a risk he just can't afford.