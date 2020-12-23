Former U.S. Surgeon General Regina Benjamin receives COVID vaccine at Providence Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin visited Providence Hospital in Mobile on Wednesday to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Benjamin, a native of Mobile, served as Surgeon General under President Obama from 2009 to 2013. Before the appointment, she founded and directed a nonprofit primary care clinic in Bayou La Batre.
