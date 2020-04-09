MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Former WALA reporter Rennie Brabner passed away Wednesday from symptoms related to COVID-19.

Brabner worked with WALA in the 1970s and broke the story in 1973 that involved two Mississippi men who said they were abducted by aliens in Pascagoula.

Most recently, Brabner worked in radio sales with FM Talk 106.5 in Mobile and also hosted the Moon Pie Minute segments for the station.

Rennie Brabner is survived by his wife, two children, and six grandchildren.

His family is asking for donations to USA Children's and Women's Hospital in Brabner's honor. Click here if you would like to donate.