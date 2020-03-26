MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Several University of South Alabama students who have been stranded in Peru because of the coronavirus outbreak finally are back home in Mobile.
The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that it had received permission to fly the students to Miami from Lima and Cusco, the two cities where the students have been living.
On Thursday, the group arrived back in Mobile.
