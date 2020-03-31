Mobile's public safety director says COVID-19 testing has begun on first responders.

And the city is already starting to get some results.

James Barber says the city began the process of testing first responders Monday in partnership with Mobile Infirmary.

He says the city tested 131 first responders, and four had antibodies indicating the presence of COVID-19.

That included three firefighters and one police officer.

That's about 3 percent of first responders.

Barber said only one of the four had possible symptoms.

He says doctors are testing for the virus antibody, which means the person either has the virus or has had it and recovered.

Those tests can give results while you wait.

But there is also a second test, a PCR, or nasal swab test to determine if the person is contagious, and those results take longer.

Barber said, "There have been some positive cases on antibody but not confirmed virus cases. You have to confirm that through the PCR test on whether or not they're contagious, I guess is the best way. And so what we are doing is almost a screening test, its not been a laboratory validated."

He said, at the soonest, those results from the second test shouldn't come in for 24 to 48 hours.