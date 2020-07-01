MOBILE, Ala. -- As the Fourth of July holiday nears, the coronavirus pandemic and latest CDC recommendations are putting a damper on some of the celebrations.

Here is a list of displays or cancellations in our area:

DISPLAYS:

City of Daphne: Fireworks show at Trione Sports Complex will go on at 9 p.m. on July 4th.

Town of Elberta: Fourth of July Fireworks show will take place at Faust Fields located at 15763 County Road 83. You're asked to arrive at 7 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at 8:30 p.m. Organizers say the Elberta Youth Sports Association Food Truck will be onsite during the event. All proceeds will go to the community's youth.

Organizers ask that you please consider social distancing by tailgating and remaining in or near your vehicle.

City of Summerdale: The Summerdale 4th of July fireworks celebration is scheduled to take place Saturday, July 4th, 9:00 p.m. at Pioneer Park in downtown Summerdale.

City of Robertsdale: The City of Robertsdale will host their annual fireworks display on Saturday, July 4 beginning at approximately 9:00 p.m. at Garrett Park. Officials ask that you bring your family and a chair to enjoy the show.

CANCELLATIONS:

OWA: The park has decided to postpone both the July 3rd and July 4th Firework Celebrations as well as all live performances planned for the Independence Day weekend. Character appearances with Rosie the Riveter and Uncle Sam as well as Kid’s Patriotic Themed T-shirt art will continue as planned.

Although the firework shows and live performances are being postponed, the OWA resort, Downtown OWA and the amusement park will remain open throughout the July 4th weekend as scheduled. In addition, patriotic character appearances will occur inside the amusement park on July 3, from 6 pm to 8 pm, and July 4, from 12 pm to 2 pm, featuring Uncle Sam and Rosie the Riveter.

Town of Dauphin Island: Dauphin Island canceled 4th of July fireworks amid COVID concerns.

City of Mobile: Mobile canceled Fourth of July fireworks event due to COVID-19 concerns.

City of Gulf Shores: Firework display over the beaches have been cancelled.

City of Fairhope: Fairhope Fourth of July fireworks canceled after city employee tests positive for COVID-19. Baldwin Pops Concert has been cancelled.

Pensacola Beach: Saturday's fireworks show has been cancelled.

City of Prichard: Fireworks show and community celebration have been cancelled.

City of Saraland: The city had been planning a firework display but due to the continued need of the residents, the city council has decided to reallocate these funds to the Saraland food program.

Town of Mcintosh: Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines pertaining to social distancing, the Fourth of July fireworks show for this year has been cancelled.

Town of Chatom: Canceled its July 4th events due to COVID-19 restrictions.