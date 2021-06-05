MOBILE, ala. (WALA) -- Fox10 News partnered with Infirmary Health for a second time, for a Family Day Vaccination Event on Saturday.

This time the clinic was geared towards giving children 12 years and older the chance to get the Pfizer vaccine.

"It's important to go ahead and get them vaccinated before they start Summer camps, get out with their friends and go back to school in August," said Pauline Martin, the Director of Wellness, Fitness, and Rehab Services at Infirmary Health.

Hanging out with friends and going back to school were two of the reasons many children who came to the clinic wanted to receive the vaccine.

Even though he was a little scared because he doesn't like needles, but he actually wants to get it done because he wants to get back to normalcy, said one mom who brought her son to get vaccinated.

"It's important because a lot of the studies are starting to show that there are more children getting sick now with the virus and we need to protect our children, said Pauline Martin.

The Fox Ten Family Day Vaccination Event was a success. Infirmary Health was able to vaccinate 250 people at Saturday's clinic.