MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The vaccination effort is ongoing -- so far more than 2.9-million doses have been administered in Alabama. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health -- nearly 227,000 doses administered in Mobile County and more than 124,000 Baldwin County.
FOX10 is committed to helping more people get the shot -- and is once again partnering with Infirmary Health for the FOX 10 Family Day Vaccination Event.
It's this Saturday, June 5th from 8 a.m. to Noon at Pro Health (166 Infirmary Boulevard, Mobile).
Earlier this month, 417 people came out to the FOX 10 Get Vaccinated Event.
"I want to be around my family ... I have grandkids. I want to be around to hug and kiss -- and that's the only way to do it," said James Smith, got vaccinated.
"The vaccination for COVID-19 is safe. It's effective... It takes two shots if you use the Pfizer or Moderna. If you get Johnson & Johnson -- it's just one shot," explained Dr. Bill Admire, Mobile Infirmary VP Chief Medical Officer.
While we're reaching out to everyone -- this time around the focus is children 12 and over -- offering the Pfizer vaccine.
"So you are in and out in about 30 minutes... It's a very quick and easy process," said Pauline Martin, Director of Infirmary Fitness, Wellness, & Rehab Services.
And like last time -- no appointment needed.
"I didn't think it would be this easy -- but it was real simple," said Bobby Lamb, got vaccinated.
It comes at a time when COVID cases and hospitalizations remain low in Mobile County.
"On any given day we are seeing in the high 20s or 30s of people hospitalized. So I would really feel a lot better if that number got much lower -- but the good news is it has been decreasing," said Dr. Rendi Murphree, Mobile County Health Department.
Dr. Murphree says they continue to monitor the numbers for a spike in cases after Tardi Gras and area graduation events and strongly encourage people to get vaccinated.
"So have a great Memorial Day... Stay safe -- get vaccinated so that you can enjoy the summer with the confidence of being protected from COVID-19," said Murphree.
The FOX 10 Family Day Vaccination Event is free. You are encouraged to bring your ID and proof of insurance for the registration process -- but if you don't have it -- they'll still get you in for the shot.
