MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Get Vaccinated with FOX10 and Infirmary Health. FOX10 is teaming up with Infirmary Health for the FOX10 Get Vaccinated Event, which is underway this Friday morning.
The free vaccine clinic is a walk-in, first dose, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine event at ProHealth next to Mobile Infirmary Hospital in Mobile today from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 166 Mobile Infirmary Blvd. in Mobile.
Teenagers 16 years and older are also welcome to get vaccinated with their parent's permission.
To save you time please print and fill out the Vaccine Consent form linked here: https://bit.ly/3aUu4sh
Infirmary Health ProHealth Vaccine Traffic Map: https://bit.ly/3eHy9Ry
