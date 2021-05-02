MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- FOX10 News is committed to being a part of the effort to get people vaccinated. This week we're teaming up with Infirmary Health for the "FOX10 Get Vaccinated Event."

It's Friday at Infirmary's Pro Health off Springhill Avenue and open to anyone 16 and older.

Like other hospitals, Infirmary Health has been aggressively administering the vaccine since mid-December - so far giving out more than 55,000 COVID vaccines.

"Here in the United States our strategy is the medical community is to get our citizens vaccinated as much as we can to get that herd immunity," said Dr. Bill Admire, VP Chief Medical Officer Mobile Infirmary.

The "FOX 10 Get Vaccinated Event" will be an opportunity for people to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. A staff of 40 volunteers will be on hand at Pro Health -- to get you in and out in 30 minutes.

"The process has gone smooth and it is a quick process... The logistics are... We've got it down pat," said Pauline Martin, Dir. of Infirmary Fitness, Wellness, & Rehab Services.

On any given day they can vaccinate between 450 to 1,000 people. While they admit things have slowed down -- they're hoping to see more 16 to 25-year-olds opt to get the shot.

"I don't think we have hit a wall. I think we have hit a bump in the road. I think it is important for us to reach out to the younger population. I feel if we can reach them and encourage them to get the vaccine," said Martin.

So far more than 2.5-million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Alabama -- including more than 206,000 in Mobile County, and 111,000 in Baldwin County. They say the message is clear -- collectively we can beat COVID.

"Receiving a vaccination for COVID-19 outweigh the risk and that is very important. We know that we can overcome this pandemic by herd immunity with as many as percentage for our population getting vaccinated. It's best for all of us. It's the right thing to do," said Dr. Admire.

The "FOX10 Get Vaccinated Event" is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Infirmary's Pro Health off Springhill Avenue. The vaccine is free. People are welcome to walk-in. They're asking you bring your I.D. and proof of insurance to register -- but will overlook if you don't have it. Three weeks later -- the second dose will be offered.