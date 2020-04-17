Prichard City Hall

Franklin Primary Health Center's CEO Charles White announced Friday, the health center will open a new testing site in Prichard.

The testing site will be at Prichard's City Hall, also known as the A.J. Cooper Municipal Complex.

White said the testing site at Franklin Primary Health Center is only for Franklin patients.

However, the new testing site in Prichard is open to the public. He said those with symptoms will be tested with or without insurance.

“For the uninsured, you will be tested and it will be free,” White said.

If you'd like to be tested, you must be screened over the phone first and then you'll be told when to go.

If you're experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, call 251-444-1122.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Toi Thornton is a Reporter. His Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism comes from Dillard University in 2014 and his Master's degree in New Media Journalism from Full Sail University in 2016. He previously worked as the Fox anchor in Lafayette, LA.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.