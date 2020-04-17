Franklin Primary Health Center's CEO Charles White announced Friday, the health center will open a new testing site in Prichard.
The testing site will be at Prichard's City Hall, also known as the A.J. Cooper Municipal Complex.
White said the testing site at Franklin Primary Health Center is only for Franklin patients.
However, the new testing site in Prichard is open to the public. He said those with symptoms will be tested with or without insurance.
“For the uninsured, you will be tested and it will be free,” White said.
If you'd like to be tested, you must be screened over the phone first and then you'll be told when to go.
If you're experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, call 251-444-1122.
