CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) -- Organizers in Chickasaw are working with Reaching Care, a non-profit healthcare navigator, to plan a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

It will take place Monday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Chickasaw Housing Authority Community Room at 604 Dumont St. That's behind the city fire station.

Vaccines will be administered by licensed pharmacy personnel. No insurance is required, and the vaccine is provided at no cost to you.

Vaccinations will be available to people 12 years and older.

An appointment for a second dose, if required, will be scheduled at the time of your first dose.

If you are interested, register at https://reachingcare.com/chickasaw or call the Chickasaw Housing Authority at 251-457-8841, extension 301 or 304.

For Chickasaw residents only, free transportation to and from the clinic can be arranged by contacting the City of Chickasaw at 251-452-6464.