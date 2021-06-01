MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Area residents who are reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine may soon have a chance to win prizes if they take the plunge.

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold told FOX10 News that he hopes to roll out an incentive program in the next week to 10 days. Details have yet to be worked out, but he said he envisions pulling the names of newly vaccinated people who would win prizes like restaurant meals and, perhaps, even cruises.

“We’re working on some of the details of that in Mobile County,” he said. “But it’s really exciting, and ways to try to help encourage young people to find the benefit of being fully vaccinated.”

The emerging program comes as health and political leaders across the state and country are grappling with ways to increase participation among younger people. State data show less than 20 percent of Alabamians younger than 50 have gotten even one shot.

Birmingham City Council President William Parker has proposed a similar idea in Alabama’s largest city. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris told Alabama Public Television over the weekend that he is looking at a vaccine lottery.

Other states are offering drawings for prizes. Ohio recently awarded its first $1 million payout as part of its “Vax-a-Million” vaccine lottery. People younger than 18 have a chance to win scholarships. Colorado has a similar million-dollar vaccine sweepstakes. California is offering 30 residents a chance to win $50,000, with 10 winning $1.5 million. Other incentives include prepaid grocery cards.

Illinois is partnering with Six Flags Great America to offer 50,000 free tickets. In new Jersey, people can get a free state parks pass and some will win a dinner with the governor. West Virginia has announced a vaccine lottery offering the chance to win rifles and shotguns.

One big question for Alabama, though: Is it legal in a state that prohibits lotteries in its constitution. State Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) said he thinks it might be.

He called it a “gimmick” that may actually undermine confidence in the vaccine. He added that it is one reason why he supported a measure that would have curtailed the power of the state health officer. That legislation ultimately failed.

“My concern is that, you know, you have a public health official here who’s understandably trying to make sure people get vaccinated,” he said. “But when you start getting outside of your area of responsibility and looking at, you know, something that’s currently completely unconstitutional. That’s, that’s, that’s really a little bit alarming.”

Some legal experts say a vaccine lottery probably is legal. John Carroll, a professor at Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham, noted that the state criminal code defines lottery as a “scheme” in which players “pay or agree to pay something of value” for chances.

“In this situation, it doesn’t look to me like anybody’s paying anything,” he said. “It’s really an incentive to get a vaccine. There’s nothing illegal about it, certainly, to me, does not fit the definition of illegal lottery which is in the Criminal Code. … These are essentially gifts, which is OK.”

Eichold his idea is not a cash lottery. He said there is no money for that.

“We have to be cautious with this,” he said. “It would not be a lottery. It would be a drawing.”

Carroll compared a vaccine lottery in which people are not asked to pay to incentives businesses and other organizations sometimes offer to encourage attendance of meetings. He said he personally has participated in meetings where attendees get tickets. At the end of the meeting, organizers draw names of people who win Auburn or University of Alabama football tickets.

“That’s, you know, an incentive to keep people around for the rest of the meeting because you have to be present to win,” he said.

Eichold said the number of prizes given as part of the Health Department incentive program will depend on the number businesses that participate. But he said he has received offers.

“Industry is very supportive of people being healthy and fully vaccinated and protected, and especially the travel industry,” he said.

Eichold noted that some businesses already had been offering incentives to customers to get vaccinated. Some coffee shops are offering free cups of coffee, he said. Krispy Kreme says it has given out more than 1.5 million doughnuts to people who have gotten vaccinations.

Eichold said he hopes the idea catches on across Alabama.

“It’s a dynamic process,” he said. “We’d love to see something statewide going forward.”