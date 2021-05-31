Here's good news for Costco members: Free samples are coming back.

The company says the free food samples are returning next month.

Costco eliminated those samples 14 months ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They'll look a little different, though.

Workers will prepare the samples in smaller batches behind shields and distribute them one at a time.

Costco is also making changes to its food court. Stores are brining back indoor seating with reduced capacity and more physical distancing.

Some locations are also adding outdoor food courts.