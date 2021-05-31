Here's good news for Costco members: Free samples are coming back.
The company says the free food samples are returning next month.
Costco eliminated those samples 14 months ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
They'll look a little different, though.
Workers will prepare the samples in smaller batches behind shields and distribute them one at a time.
Costco is also making changes to its food court. Stores are brining back indoor seating with reduced capacity and more physical distancing.
Some locations are also adding outdoor food courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.