Tennis French Open Delay

In this file photo dated Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, Croatia's Mate Pavic, right, and Brazil's Bruno Soares play a shot in the men's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. The 2021 French Open schedule is being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic for the second year in a row, as organizers said Thursday April 8, 2021, the Grand Slam tournament will be delayed by one week because of surging virus cases in France.(AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Some breaking news about the surge of the pandemic in Europe: This year's French Open is now being postponed by one week.

The French Tennis Federation made the announcement today.

It was originally scheduled to start on Monday, May 17,  and last through June 6. But it is now being pushed back a week.

France recently implemented new national restrictions amid a surge of coronavirus cases.

Under the limited lockdown, curfews remain in place, domestic travel will be limited and people are asked to work from home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.