Some breaking news about the surge of the pandemic in Europe: This year's French Open is now being postponed by one week.

The French Tennis Federation made the announcement today.

It was originally scheduled to start on Monday, May 17, and last through June 6. But it is now being pushed back a week.

France recently implemented new national restrictions amid a surge of coronavirus cases.

Under the limited lockdown, curfews remain in place, domestic travel will be limited and people are asked to work from home.