Some breaking news about the surge of the pandemic in Europe: This year's French Open is now being postponed by one week.
The French Tennis Federation made the announcement today.
It was originally scheduled to start on Monday, May 17, and last through June 6. But it is now being pushed back a week.
France recently implemented new national restrictions amid a surge of coronavirus cases.
Under the limited lockdown, curfews remain in place, domestic travel will be limited and people are asked to work from home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.